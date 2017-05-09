Derby Day murder suspect arrested after police chase identified

The car police were chasing was finally stopped on the ramp from I-64 east to the Abraham Lincoln Bridge. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A person wanted in connection with a Derby Day murder has been arrested after a pursuit that started near Shively and ended on a ramp to the Abraham Lincoln Bridge.

The pursuit, which involved officers from Shively and Louisville Metro, began around 12:15 p.m. in the Berry Blvd. area.

The car sped along surface streets until it entered I-64 East at 9th Street. It was finally stopped on the ramp from I-64 east to I-65 north on the Kentucky side of the Abraham Lincoln. Those in the car were arrested.

Sgt. Josh Myers of the Shively Police Department said the chase involved a person wanted in the shooting of a man that happened in the 1700 block of Nobel Place. The victim died after losing consciousness and crashing his truck into a building.

Myers identified the suspect as Scott Patrick Kennedy, 49, a resident of the home on Noble Place where the shooting occurred. Kennedy will be charged ith murder, multiple counts of wanton endangerment, plus fleeing and evading police.

In the car with Kennedy was his 30-year-old daughter. Myers said she will not be charged and has been cooperative with police.

Myers said one of the rear tires on the car Kennedy was driving went flat early in the chase.

