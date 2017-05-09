Derby Day murder suspect arrested on Lincoln Bridge after police chase

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A person wanted in connection with a Derby Day murder has been arrested after a pursuit that started near Shively and ended on the Abraham Lincoln Bridge.

The pursuit, which involved officers from Shively and Louisville Metro, began around 12:15 p.m. in the Berry Blvd. area.

Sgt. Josh Myers of the Shively Police Department said more details will be released during a news conference this afternoon.

