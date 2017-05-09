Tunnel with nuclear waste collapses in Washington state

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - An emergency has been declared at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in southeastern Washington state after a portion of a tunnel that that contains rail cars full of nuclear waste collapsed.
Randy Bradbury, a spokesman for the Washington state Department of Ecology, said officials detected no release of radiation and no workers were injured.
He says there were no workers inside the tunnel when it collapsed Tuesday morning but that nearby workers were evacuated and others who were farther away were told to remain indoors.
Hanford for decades made plutonium for nuclear weapons and is now the largest depository of radioactive defense waste that must be cleaned.
The sprawling Hanford site is about half the size of Rhode Island.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The first appeals court to hear a challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban appeared unconvinced that it should ignore the Republican's repeated promises to impose a Muslim banMore >>
The first appeals court to hear a challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban appeared unconvinced that it should ignore the Republican's repeated promises to impose a Muslim banMore >>
The first appeals court to hear a challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban appeared unconvinced that it should ignore the Republican's repeated promises to impose a Muslim banMore >>
The first appeals court to hear a challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban appeared unconvinced that it should ignore the Republican's repeated promises to impose a Muslim banMore >>
The investigation into the killings of two doctors in their luxury penthouse condominium took a surprise turn Monday when prosecutors corrected earlier accounts by authorities who said the suspect opened fire on them inside the couple's apartmentMore >>
The investigation into the killings of two doctors in their luxury penthouse condominium took a surprise turn Monday when prosecutors corrected earlier accounts by authorities who said the suspect opened fire on them inside the couple's apartmentMore >>
Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates told Congress Monday she bluntly warned the Trump White House in January that its new National Security Adviser Michael Flynn "essentially could be blackmailed" by the RussiansMore >>
Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates told Congress Monday she bluntly warned the Trump White House in January that its new National Security Adviser Michael Flynn "essentially could be blackmailed" by the RussiansMore >>
Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates told Congress Monday she bluntly warned the Trump White House in January that its new National Security Adviser Michael Flynn "essentially could be blackmailed" by the RussiansMore >>
Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates told Congress Monday she bluntly warned the Trump White House in January that its new National Security Adviser Michael Flynn "essentially could be blackmailed" by the RussiansMore >>
Former officials say President Barack Obama warned Donald Trump against hiring Michael Flynn as national security adviser during an Oval Office meeting in the days after the 2016 electionMore >>
Former officials say President Barack Obama warned Donald Trump against hiring Michael Flynn as national security adviser during an Oval Office meeting in the days after the 2016 electionMore >>
Former officials say President Barack Obama warned Donald Trump against hiring Michael Flynn as national security adviser during an Oval Office meeting in the days after the 2016 electionMore >>
Former officials say President Barack Obama warned Donald Trump against hiring Michael Flynn as national security adviser during an Oval Office meeting in the days after the 2016 electionMore >>
Former President Barack Obama calling on members of Congress to show courage in the debate over the future of health care in America.More >>
Former President Barack Obama calling on members of Congress to show courage in the debate over the future of health care in America.More >>
People will gather Saturday at the crash site to mark of the 80th anniversary of when the German airship Hindenburg burst into flamesMore >>
People will gather Saturday at the crash site to mark of the 80th anniversary of when the German airship Hindenburg burst into flamesMore >>
The Transportation Security Administration is looking to reunite passengers with stuff they leave behind at airport checkpointsMore >>
The Transportation Security Administration is looking to reunite passengers with stuff they leave behind at airport checkpointsMore >>