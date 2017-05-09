NAmerica may face rivals for 2026 World Cup in rapid process

MANAMA, Bahrain (AP) - North America's request for an accelerated awarding of the 2026 World Cup without facing a challenge is on hold, for a few months at least.
FIFA's ruling council decided Tuesday to allow three more months for rival bids to be presented under plans that have to be rubber-stamped by the congress of all soccer nations on Thursday. A final decision is still anticipated by FIFA on hosting rights next year.
Europe and Asia are not currently eligible to bid because they are hosting the next World Cups - Russia in 2018 and Qatar in 2022. So Africa and South America have until August to find countries to bid - and stall the joint CONCACAF campaign by the United States, Canada and Mexico to land 2026.
Even if the Americans face a challenge, the FIFA Council still hopes for a decision to be taken at the congress in June 2018 in Moscow. If that congress is not satisfied that the bid - or bids - presented meet FIFA's technical or human rights requirements, the process would be re-opened and any country would be allowed to enter the race before a 2020 vote.
"For us, the most important thing was having an expedited process rather than a two or three year process and the council agreed with that," said U.S. Soccer Federation President Sunil Gulati, who sits on the FIFA Council. "We are happy to have competition because we are fully confident in the bid we can put together and the sort of World Cup we can put on."
But Asian confederation leader Sheikh Salman told CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani at a public meeting on Tuesday that the North American bid "will be the favorite."
What is certain is that the 2026 World Cup will be the first edition with 48 teams instead of 32 - limiting the range of countries capable of hosting.
The council agreed entry quotas for the finals of: Europe 16, Africa nine, Asia eight, South America six, CONCACAF six, Oceania one. Two qualifiers will advance from a six-team mini-tournament in November 2025, with all confederations apart from UEFA represented.
The host country will automatically qualify for the finals and that slot will be removed from its confederation's quota. If there are multiple hosts, the FIFA Council will decide how many qualify automatically.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A group of turkey hunters got a good laugh from some daring deer in central IndianaMore >>
A group of turkey hunters got a good laugh from some daring deer in central IndianaMore >>
President Donald Trump's go-it-alone foreign policy is weakening America's standing at a time of tumult in the world, Kofi Annan tells The Associated Press in a wide-ranging interviewMore >>
President Donald Trump's go-it-alone foreign policy is weakening America's standing at a time of tumult in the world, Kofi Annan tells The Associated Press in a wide-ranging interviewMore >>
The first appeals court to hear a challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban appeared unconvinced that it should ignore the Republican's repeated promises to impose a Muslim banMore >>
The first appeals court to hear a challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban appeared unconvinced that it should ignore the Republican's repeated promises to impose a Muslim banMore >>
The first appeals court to hear a challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban appeared unconvinced that it should ignore the Republican's repeated promises to impose a Muslim banMore >>
The first appeals court to hear a challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban appeared unconvinced that it should ignore the Republican's repeated promises to impose a Muslim banMore >>
The investigation into the killings of two doctors in their luxury penthouse condominium took a surprise turn Monday when prosecutors corrected earlier accounts by authorities who said the suspect opened fire on them inside the couple's apartmentMore >>
The investigation into the killings of two doctors in their luxury penthouse condominium took a surprise turn Monday when prosecutors corrected earlier accounts by authorities who said the suspect opened fire on them inside the couple's apartmentMore >>
Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates told Congress Monday she bluntly warned the Trump White House in January that its new National Security Adviser Michael Flynn "essentially could be blackmailed" by the RussiansMore >>
Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates told Congress Monday she bluntly warned the Trump White House in January that its new National Security Adviser Michael Flynn "essentially could be blackmailed" by the RussiansMore >>
Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates told Congress Monday she bluntly warned the Trump White House in January that its new National Security Adviser Michael Flynn "essentially could be blackmailed" by the RussiansMore >>
Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates told Congress Monday she bluntly warned the Trump White House in January that its new National Security Adviser Michael Flynn "essentially could be blackmailed" by the RussiansMore >>
Former officials say President Barack Obama warned Donald Trump against hiring Michael Flynn as national security adviser during an Oval Office meeting in the days after the 2016 electionMore >>
Former officials say President Barack Obama warned Donald Trump against hiring Michael Flynn as national security adviser during an Oval Office meeting in the days after the 2016 electionMore >>
Former officials say President Barack Obama warned Donald Trump against hiring Michael Flynn as national security adviser during an Oval Office meeting in the days after the 2016 electionMore >>
Former officials say President Barack Obama warned Donald Trump against hiring Michael Flynn as national security adviser during an Oval Office meeting in the days after the 2016 electionMore >>
Former President Barack Obama calling on members of Congress to show courage in the debate over the future of health care in America.More >>
Former President Barack Obama calling on members of Congress to show courage in the debate over the future of health care in America.More >>