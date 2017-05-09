$1.5 million worth of heroin found on tractor trailer in Lyon County

A large amount of heroin was found after Kentucky State Police Troopers with Post 1 stopped a tractor trailer on Interstate 24 in Lyon County, Ky.

On Monday, May 8 at 7:22 p.m. KSP Troopers stopped the vehicle for commercial vehicle inspection purposes.

A small amount of heroin was located on one of two occupants of the vehicle during the stop.

After searching the vehicle further, troopers found 33 pounds of heroin. The heroin has an estimated street value of $1.5 million.

The driver, Roberto Orozco, 29, of West Valley, Utah was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in heroin a class B felony.

He was lodged in the Caldwell County Jail.

The passenger, Alberto Leal-Martinez, 50, of Magna, Utah, was arrested and charged with the same charge and was also lodged in the Caldwell County Jail.

The investigation is continuing by Trooper T. J. Williams and Trooper Lewie Dodd. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

