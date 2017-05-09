Metro Corrections closes overflow jail due to relocation of hundreds of inmates

Louisville Metro Department of Corrections Director Mark Bolton has closed the overflow jail above LMPD headquarters amid the relocation of hundreds of state inmates.More >>
Louisville Metro Department of Corrections Director Mark Bolton has closed the overflow jail above LMPD headquarters amid the relocation of hundreds of state inmates.More >>
The pursuit, which involved officers from Shively and Louisville Metro, began around 12:15 p.m. in the Berry Blvd. area.More >>
The pursuit, which involved officers from Shively and Louisville Metro, began around 12:15 p.m. in the Berry Blvd. area.More >>
An attempted drive-by shooting led to a crash and a chase that ended with the arrests of three men and a fourth person at large.More >>
An attempted drive-by shooting led to a crash and a chase that ended with the arrests of three men and a fourth person at large.More >>
Two of the suspects are 16 years old. The third is 17 years old. Police said two of them are female and one is male.More >>
Two of the suspects are 16 years old. The third is 17 years old. Police said two of them are female and one is male.More >>
Two people told officers the man had been trying to steal their car, and when they confronted him, he became physical with them.More >>
Two people told officers the man had been trying to steal their car, and when they confronted him, he became physical with them.More >>