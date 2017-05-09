Metro Corrections closes overflow jail due to relocation of hundreds of inmates

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Department of Corrections Director Mark Bolton has announced the closure of the overflow jail space above Louisville Metro Police Department Headquarters.

Bolton made the announcement on Tuesday. The move comes after Metro Corrections was able to move more than 300 state prisoners from LMDC into state beds.

Even though Director Bolton has been able to shut down the overflow space, he cautioned that reactivation is inevitable.

“I am aware that there will be an ebb and flow of this jail’s inmate population," said Bolton. "I have no control over who is committed to jail or who is released from jail. What I do have control over is how I use inmate living space in this jail. I will continue to exercise sound correctional judgment to operate this jail for the safety and security of staff and inmates; and I will continue to work with criminal justice partners to find creative solutions to smartly address overcrowding. Safety and security is the primary goal of the men and women of Metro Corrections.”

The overflow jail space has remained open almost continuously since May 2016. The last time the overflow jail space was able to be closed was for approximately five weeks in October 2016 to mid-November of 2016.

