Hero dog saves hikers from rampaging grizzly

The hero dog who saved hikers poses majestically on a log that's over a stream. (Source: CNN)

(RNN) - The age-old question "Who's a good boy?" has been answered definitively.

A group of Canadian campers had to high-tail it when their dog sounded the alarm that there was a bear after them.

"That bear just chased us, that bear just chased us," one of the near-victims narrated over a cell-phone video.

"We almost all died," said another.

"But this dog saved our lives," said the first, pointing to the hero canine in the back seat of the truck. "That's a good dog."

Yes. Yes, it is.

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.