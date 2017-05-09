Hero dog saves hikers from rampaging grizzly

(RNN) - The age-old question "Who's a good boy?" has been answered definitively.
A group of Canadian campers had to high-tail it when their dog sounded the alarm that there was a bear after them.
"That bear just chased us, that bear just chased us," one of the near-victims narrated over a cell-phone video.
"We almost all died," said another.
"But this dog saved our lives," said the first, pointing to the hero canine in the back seat of the truck. "That's a good dog."
Yes. Yes, it is.
Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.