JCPS to discuss innovative, new approach to individualized education

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - When you hear someone mention a school on fire you might be alarmed. But "School on FIRE" stands for Framework of Innovation for Reinventing Education.

Jefferson County Public Schools is paying very close attention, because students who go through the program are graduating college-ready at an extraordinary rate.

The program was created five years ago at the Eminence Independent School District in Henry County. At the time, the district was performing so poorly it was on the verge of closing. Today, the school reports improved test scores and graduation rates. It also reports a high rate of college placement.

Speaking for the district, Barbara Bellissimo of The Fund for Transforming Education says out of the 250 students who graduated from Eminence in the last five years, all but one went to college or some form of continuing education. That figure attracted the attention of JCPS, and School on Fire is on the Board's agenda to discuss.

The program creates individual paths of study for each student based on needs and interests. Students get more attention and more exposure to technology and social media, but less standardized testing. Eminence also partners with Bellarmine University allowing juniors and seniors to attend college classes.

Bellarmine University Vice Provost Graham Ellis describes a positive experience for students.

"They're getting the best of both worlds," Ellis said. "They're sort dipping their toes into what college is all about, giving them the expertise, giving them the experience. And basically saying them you know you can do this."

Ellis said many of the students graduating become the first in their families to ever attend college.

