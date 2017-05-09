Man covered in silver paint arrested for driving under the influence

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Nashville, Tennessee man is behind bars in Bullitt County after police say he was passed out behind the wheel at a McDonalds.

John Casey III, 46, was found by a police officer in the parking lot of a Shepherdsville McDonalds, covered in silver paint, and passed out behind the wheel of a running car, according to the Shepherdsville Police Department's Facebook page.

Casey is charged with D-U-I and with having an open alcoholic beverage container in a vehicle. Police are still unsure why Casey III was covered in silver paint.

