LMDC inmate facing new charges after police say he assaulted another inmate

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An LMDC inmate is facing assault charges after he was spotted on surveillance cameras beating up a fellow inmate.

Joshua Burton, 24, was initially arrested in March, but was seen on a jail recording system assaulting another inmate on Sunday evening.

According to the arrest report, the video shows Burton picking up the victim by the waist, dropping him on the ground and then stepping on him. The arrest report states the victim was unable to defend himself.

The victim was taken to University Hospital after receiving injuries to his face and nose.

