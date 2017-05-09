Big changes coming to OMU in next few years

Some big changes are coming to Owensboro Municipal Utilities in the next few years.

City officials asked OMU to give them an update on these projects. CEO Terry Naulty broke it down into three parts: the company's future power supply, the water treatment facility construction project, and an improved way to provide high-speed internet into homes.

OMU officials plan to expand on the Cavin Water treatment plant and then plan to retire the 100-year-old facility that's currently supplying much of the city. That could mean a water rate increase of up to 25% in the next three and a half years.

Power supply was another hot topic that came up. The board voted to ditch coal by 2023, so now they are deciding what that new power supply will be.

The number one recommendation is natural gas from a third party contractor called Hender-Sun. Another option would be to construct a natural gas plant on the existing Elmer Smith property.

The board believes switching from coal to gas will benefit customers in the long-run.

After the meeting, we spoke with the mayor who says his main concern about shutting down the Elmer Smith plant would be the workers losing jobs.

Naulty says the board plans to close the first plant unit by 2019 and the second unit in June of 2023. The natural gas would come in by 2022.

