Always Dreaming heads for Baltimore

Always Dreaming closes out Lookin at Lee in the 143rd Kentucky Derby. (Source: John P. Wise/WAVE3.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Derby 143 champion is wasting no time preparing for the next leg of the Triple Crown.

Always Dreaming flew to Baltimore Tuesday morning to start preparations at Pimlico Race Course for the Preakness Stakes.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Metro Corrections closes overflow jail due to relocation of hundreds of inmates

+ LMDC inmate facing new charges after police say he assaulted another inmate

+ JCPS to discuss innovative, new approach to individualized education

Several other Preakness-probable horses worked out at Churchill Downs Tuesday morning.

Royal Mo, who was considered a Derby contender earlier in the season but failed to make the field of 20, was on the same flight to Baltimore as Always Dreaming.

The Preakness Stakes are May 20.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.