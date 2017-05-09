Juventus beats Monaco 2-1 to reach Champions League final

(AP Photo/Luca Bruno). Juventus' Mario Mandzukic, background, scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League semi final second leg soccer match between Juventus and Monaco in Turin, Italy, Tuesday, May 9, 2017.

By DANIELLA MATARAssociated Press

TURIN, Italy (AP) - Dani Alves inspired Juventus to a 2-1 win over Monaco on Tuesday to send the Italian club to its second Champions League final in three years.

Alves set up Mario Mandzukic's opener in the 33rd minute and got on the scoresheet himself on the stroke of halftime with a fantastic volley as Juventus swept to a 4-1 victory on aggregate.

Kylian Mbappe scored a consolation goal in the 69th minute for Monaco, as Juventus remained on course for the treble. Massimiliano Allegri's side is likely to secure an unprecedented sixth Serie A title on Sunday at Roma, while it is also in the Italian Cup final.

Needing to overturn a 2-0 first-leg deficit, Monaco got off to an aggressive start. Juventus survived an early scare when Mbappe's shot from a tight angle came off the inside of the far post, although the teenager had been flagged offside.

Radamel Falcao then blasted over the crossbar two minutes later.

Juventus soaked up the early pressure before stepping up a gear midway through the half.

Gonzalo Higuain burst into the area and chipped Monaco goalkeeper Danijel Subasic, but defender Kamil Glik hooked the ball clear.

Subasic then did well to deny Mandzukic, who also sent a header wide shortly afterward as Juventus pushed for the goal which would effectively end the contest.

That came shortly after the half hour as a long throw by goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon sparked a counter which culminated in an Alves cross. Subasic parried Mandzukic's header but the Croatia forward prodded home the rebound.

Juventus doubled its tally just before halftime. Subasic punched clear a corner but it fell to Alves, who volleyed it into the back of the net from outside the area.

Monaco scored when a corner was played short and Joao Moutinho put in a low cross for Mbappe to fire home from close range.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid meet on Wednesday for the other second leg match, with defending champion Real Madrid leading 3-0.

