Plant expansion to bring 400 new jobs to Metro

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More than 400 manufacturing jobs are on their way to Louisville thanks to a multi-million dollar expansion from LINAK, a plant that manufactures hospital beds, office desks and farm equipment.



The company, based out of Denmark, says building its expansion close to the U.S. East Coast was an important business tactic.

With its headquarters already in Louisville, the expansion here makes sense.

Being in Louisville allows the company to be in the center of a 500 mile radius of their customers in America. At nearly 150,000 square feet, the building will double the size of the existing LINAK plant on Stanley Gault Parkway. Its first sales office opened in Louisville in 1994 and the plant opened in 1999.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ JCPS to discuss new approach to individualized education

+ Whatever happened to the Valley Sports champs?

+ Jeffersonville rallies to save the Nachand Fieldhouse

The expansion will allow LINAK to lower its production costs by 25 percent. The company expects to double sales over the next five years. LINAK already employs 300 people in Louisville. The company will add 400 more jobs.

"Production engineers, control engineers, just a broad range depending on the needs we have when we grow," said Jan Peterson, vice president of operations for LINAK.

"Intentionally tying the needs of the company to what is coming out of the city, that is what it is all about," said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. "People are interested in the tax environment, they're interested in this, that and the other thing. But, if you don't have a workforce, then they're not going to come to your city."

"We want to ensure that the answer is always yes," said Gov. Matt Bevin. "That here in Kentucky we have a workforce that is able, willing and ready to step into roles that companies like this would like us to fill."

Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority approved the company for tax incentives up to $3.5 million which will allow the company to recoup Kentucky sales and use tax on construction costs, building fixtures and equipment.

The first phase of the expansion is expected to be finished by next year. The overall project could take up to five years.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.