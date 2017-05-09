Hometown Tourist Celebration kicks off with over 90 local attractions

Hometown Tourist Celebration lasts until the end of May. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The academic school year is coming to an end, and that means it's time for summer vacation... and possible summer travel.

Local and state leaders are hoping WAVE Country residents will stay close to home for their summer travel plans.

On Tuesday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, along with other leaders in Kentucky kicked off the 2017 Hometown Tourist Celebration. More than 90 local areas attractions were unveiled, along with huge discounts as part of the programs.

"We've got over 100 attractions and businesses offering discounts this month, just for our locals," Fischer said.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ JCPS to discuss innovative, new approach to individualized education

+ Whatever happened to the Valley Sports champs?

+ Refugee children excited to receive donated toys

The month long celebration celebrates the city's eclectic, friendly, hip and historic neighborhoods. The celebration ends at the end of May.

For a full list of special offers during the Hometown Tourist Celebration, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.