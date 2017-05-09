WAVE 3  News Editorial - May 9, 2017: Cheers!

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Cheers to Linkin' Bridge, the Honorary Grand Marshals for the Republic Bank Pegasus Parade, for their rousing rendition of the anti-slavery ballad "My Old Kentucky Home, Good Night" kicking off the parade.

Cheers to the Louisville Cardinals baseball team for leading the nation in wins behind the top college player in the country, Brendan McKay; and the UofL football team, for cracking the top 10% among Division I schools for the first time ever, in the four-year Academic Progress Rate that measures eligibility, graduation, and retention rates for student-athletes. The Cards men's and women's basketball and golf teams and men's tennis team, as well as the University of Kentucky's men's basketball and golf teams, and softball and volleyball teams, also placed in the top 10. It was the fifth year in a row for the Cards men’s basketball team, and third straight for the Cats basketball team.

>> Click for previous WAVE 3 News Editorials

Cheers to Rev. Charles Elliott, Sr. of King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church for offering free passage for crime victims for the pre-Derby Belle of Louisville cruise fundraiser for the "Jesus and a Job" program he founded two decades ago.



Cheers as well to the construction workers who have already completed 22 floors of the 30 floor new Omni Hotel, keeping it on track for a spring opening next year, and those working the renovation of the Kentucky International Convention Center who should complete the exterior of the building by the start of this summer, and have it on target to reopen by next summer.

And cheers to Old Forester for a new bourbon, Statesman, that will debut this fall in a major motion picture: Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.