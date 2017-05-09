Louisville Water partners with Stitzel-Weller Distillery

Stitzel-Weller Distillery and the Louisville Water Company have partnered together to bring awareness of the role water plays in bourbon. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Water is partnering with a local distiller to bring awareness to the important and essential role that Louisville’s water has with the bourbon industry.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer joined representatives from Louisville Water and the Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Experience at Stitzel-Weller on Tuesday to unveil the new partnership at the distiller’s Shively location on Fitzgerald Road.

As part of the partnership, the visitor experience at Stitzel-Weller will now include an exhibit on how the bourbon industry benefits from water step by step, from the crops, the fermenting process and bottling, to how the bourbon is served. Louisville Water will expand its involvement in many of the community’s bourbon-related events and attractions where water is served. Louisville Water also will add a special tour at its WaterWorks Museum that highlights the bourbon and water connection, the press release states.

“This new partnership is another part of the growth and evolution of Bourbonism in our city,” Fischer said. "And it reflects a very old alliance between two of Louisville’s most recognized products...bourbon and water.”

Louisville Water’s history with Stitzel-Weller also is a long one. Louisville Water first provided fire protection to Stitzel-Weller in 1937 and then in 1944, they provided a water supply line.

