Clark County Auto Auction donates building to GCCS

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Bringing real-life experiences into the classroom got a little bit easier Tuesday in Clark County. Thanks to a huge donation from the Clark County Auto Auction.

Tuesday the Clark County Auto Auction donated a 14,000 square foot building, valued at $2 million, to Greater Clark County Schools.

GCCS has started the process of transforming secondary schools under the Ford Next Generation Learning model and this donation will enable students to learn and apply academic, 21st century and technical knowledge and skills to real world challenges.

"Although our specific plans have not been finalized, we plan to renovate the outside of the building from upgraded fencing to landscaping," Dr. Andrew Melin, GCCS Superintendent, said. "We also plan to upgrade the interior of the building to accommodate medium and large conferencing areas to accommodate future district development efforts."

Clark County Auto Auction was started back in 19-82 by father and son Charles and Mark Fetter.

GCCS will rename the building "The Mark Fetter Center for Professional Learning" in their honor.

