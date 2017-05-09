LMPD responding to shooting in Park Hill - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LMPD responding to shooting in Park Hill

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating after a person was shot at 22nd and Burwell.

The call came in of a person shot at Dixie Highway and Hill Street just after 5:30 Tuesday afternoon in a Thorton's parking lot, but police said the initial shooting happened at 22nd and Burwell. The victim, a man in his 20's, was found at a Thorton's parking lot at Dixie Highway and Hill Street. 

Police said they believe the man was in a vehicle when he was shot. Police said the bullet went through the victim's arm and through his side. 

The man was taken to University Hospital and is expected to survive. 

