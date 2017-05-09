LMPD responds to shooting in Park Hill

LMPD is responding the the report of a shooting at Dixie Highway and Hill Street. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – LMPD is investigating after a person was shot at 22nd Street and Burwell Avenue.

Police said they received a call of a person shot at Dixie Highway and Hill Street just after 5:30 Tuesday afternoon in a Thorton's parking lot. But, police said the initial shooting happened at 22nd and Burwell.

The victim, a man in his 20's, was driving when he was shot. Police said the man wrecked and then ran to the Thorntons where he was able to flag down a private bus.

Police said the bullet went through the victim's arm, and into his side.

Major Jimmy Harper leads the 2nd Division, which is handling the Park Hill cases. He said his division alone has seen 60 shootings already this year.

“It's not fair to the people that get up every day and go to work,” Maj. Harper said. “They want to live in peace. They want the same thing everyone else has in the city of Louisville and they're not getting it and it's not fair to them more than anyone else."

The man was taken to University Hospital and is expected to survive. Police are still investigating what led to the shooting. Harper said the man was likely targeted.

