Indiana Fever pick up guard in trade with San Antonio Stars

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana Fever have traded a third-round pick in the 2018 WNBA draft to the San Antonio Stars for Jazmon Gwathmey.

Last year, Minnesota selected the 6-foot-2 guard with the 14th overall pick in the WNBA draft and then traded her to San Antonio.

As a rookie, she played in 22 games, started 10 and averaged 3.3 points. Gwathmey spent the winter playing in Australia where she averaged 8.2 points and 4.5 rebounds.

She was named the 2016 Colonial Athletic Association player of the year and won the conference tournament's most outstanding player award three times.

Indiana must finalize its roster by Friday afternoon. The Fever open the season Sunday at Seattle.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.