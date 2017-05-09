Suspect in Derby day homicide arrested after police chase

President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.More >>
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.More >>
A Louisville teenager was killed in a car accident in Lansing, Michigan over the weekend, and the driver of the vehicle, who is a classmate to the victim, is facing charges.More >>
A Louisville teenager was killed in a car accident in Lansing, Michigan over the weekend, and the driver of the vehicle, who is a classmate to the victim, is facing charges.More >>
A Derby day homicide suspect is in custody after a brief police chase that ended on the ramp to the Lincoln Bridge.More >>
A Derby day homicide suspect is in custody after a brief police chase that ended on the ramp to the Lincoln Bridge.More >>
LMPD is responding to a report of a person shot at Dixie Highway and Hill Street in a parking lot.More >>
LMPD is responding to a report of a person shot at Dixie Highway and Hill Street in a parking lot.More >>
Two people told officers the man had been trying to steal their car, and when they confronted him, he became physical with them.More >>
Two people told officers the man had been trying to steal their car, and when they confronted him, he became physical with them.More >>