Suspect in Derby day homicide arrested after police chase

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Derby day homicide suspect is in custody after a brief police chase that ended on the ramp to the Lincoln Bridge.

Scott Patrick Kennedy, 49, is now in custody, charged with the murder of Michael Bosse, 47.

Shively Police said at one point Kennedy had both hands on the concrete wall on the side of the highway and put up his foot as if he was planning to jump to an overpass below.

Sgt. Josh Myers said they weren't sure if he was bluffing or planning to escape or hurt himself, so that's when officers rushed in and tackled Kennedy.

Police have been looking for Kennedy since Saturday, after they believe he shot Bosse at his home in the 1700 block of Noble Place.

The house has actually been divided into apartments and police say Kennedy lived in the building as well. Police believe two got into a fight which led to the shooting. Police say that's when Bosse grabbed his six-year-old daughter and took off in a truck. Due to his injuries, he passed out and crashed into an old Pizza Hut. He was rushed to the hospital, but later died. His daughter was not injured.

Shively Police have been keeping an eye out for Kennedy, and today they spotted him on Taylor Blvd. They attempted to stop him not long after, and that's when he took off. One of Kennedy's back tires was losing air and he eventually just stopped.

Police say at one point, Kennedy had a knife up to the neck of his 30-year-old daughter who was a passenger in the car.

"We don't know that he had any intentions to act in a violent manner towards her," Myers said. "It may have been a bluff, but nonetheless desperate people do desperate things."

She was not injured, is cooperating with police and not facing charges at this time.

Kennedy is now facing several charges including murder, wanton endangerment and fleeing and evading police.

