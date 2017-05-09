Louisville teen killed in MI crash, driver who's also from Louisville charged

LANSING, MI (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager was killed in a car accident in Lansing, Michigan over the weekend, and the driver of the vehicle is facing charges.

Antoine Nkunziman, 18, was killed when his classmate, Innocent Nzayikorera, 19, ran a stop sign and crashed into an SUV. The SUV was carrying four passengers, one of which also died in the crash.

Both teens are students at Iroquois High school, but their parents live in Michigan. Nkunziman is originally from Rwanda, just enrolled in JCPS as an English as a Second Language student.

Nzayikorera is facing charges in the death of Nkunziman and the other person killed in the crash. The Clinton County Sheriff has not released the specific charges against Nzayikorera.

Nzayikorera is expected to arraigned on Wednesday in Michigan.

