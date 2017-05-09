Fischer says entire community needs to help solve Louisville crime problem

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's no secret that the city of Louisville has a crime problem, and now Louisville's mayor says in order for the crime to decrease, the entire community needs to pitch in.

Mayor Greg Fischer says in addition to LMPD, the entire community needs to help solve the city's crime problem.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad gave a progress report on his reorganization of the department and says overall crime is down three percent, but the gun violence continues to rise.

At that progress report on Monday evening, Conrad says he's asked for an additional 50 officers, but says the mayor's budget only includes money to hire 16.

The mayor responded, saying it's all a balancing act.

"The bottom line is we got a good police force that is constantly working to reduce crime," Fischer said. "But, at the end of the day, it's about the community as well. So this has to be about the community, our office of safe and healthy neighborhoods, the police department as well. We're all in this together and we've got to keep working on it."

Mayor Fischer's budget isn't final yet, as it still needs to be approved by Metro Council.

