Daviess Co. veterans head out for Honor Flight

24 Daviess County veterans boarded their buses for the trip of a lifetime this afternoon in Owensboro. It's their turn for the Honor Flight.

The group left for Louisville on Tuesday afternoon and will fly out to Washington D.C. all day Wednesday before returning home Thursday. Friends and family made sure they had the proper send-off.

Songs, smiles and red white and blue filled the Sports Center parking Lot Tuesday afternoon.

"Wonderful Wonderful day," said WWII veteran Aubrey Pendley

Dozens showed up to show support for veterans, like Pendley. He served as a medic during World War II. He has never been to Washington D.C. but now it's time he stands before those memorials.

"I have a lot of reverence because a lot of them are not with us today," Pendley said.

This will be a first time experience for many on this honor flight and the support of the other veterans make it's even more special.

"You feel like you're brothers with them. Whether they are Korean Veterans, World War II or whatever, You feel a kinship," said Vietnam veteran Elbert Boyken.

So, friends, family, and supporters filled the lot with cheers and gave those veterans a proper send off- -something some veterans did not receive years ago.

"It's a chance for all of the veterans, especially the ones from the Vietnam War who were treated so differently and so disrespectful when they came home from war," wife Debbie Stiles said.

The crowds cheered until buses were out of sight. Now everyone waits to hear the stories of their loved ones when they return. Event organizers are urging everyone to come out and welcome the veterans home Thursday. Just meet at Settle Memorial church in Owensboro at 12:45... rain or shine.

