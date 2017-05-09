Man arrested after firing shotgun outside Jeffersonville gas station

AIR3 captures the scene above the a gas station where a suspect shot at a group of victims. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A man is behind bars, after firing a shotgun outside of a Jeffersonville gas station.

Everett Weathers, 29, is accused of approaching a group of people in the parking lot of the Chevron gas station on E. 10th Street in Jeffersonville after having an argument with them. Police say when he approached them, he started making threats against them and then he fired a shotgun in the direction of one of the victims.

One of the victims was able to subdue Weathers until police arrived, according to a press release.

Weathers was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

Weathers is charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and intimidation with a deadly weapon.

