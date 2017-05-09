Kentucky's top prison official resigns - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Kentucky's top prison official resigns

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Rodney Ballard (Source: Department of Corrections) Rodney Ballard (Source: Department of Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky's top prison official has resigned from his duties. 

Department of Corrections Commissioner Rodney Ballard resigned on Tuesday, to pursue a job in the private sector. Ballard has lead the department for just over a year. 

Ballards departure comes amid Kentucky's struggles with overcrowded jails and prisons. 

The Justice and Public Safety Cabinet released a statement following Ballard's resignation.

"Commissioner Ballard has tendered his resignation to pursue a private sector venture. We thank him for his service and will immediately begin our search for a permanent replacement. In the interim, Deputy Commissioner Jim Erwin will be overseeing operations."

It's still unclear when a new commissioner will be named. 

