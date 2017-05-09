Car drives into Preston Highway Bob Evans

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A car hit the Bob Evans restaurant on Preston Highway Tuesday night.

The call came in after 7:30 p.m., Metrosafe confirms. Once on scene, crews found a car had crashed into the Bob Evans.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The driver was being treated by emergency responders.

Another accident scene was located nearby, and first responders said the two scenes are connected.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.