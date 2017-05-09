Murder suspects face judge, laugh in court

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people charged with the murder of a Louisville man made their first court appearance in Kentucky on Tuesday.

The body of Joshua Cambron was found in on Bearcamp Road, near the Jefferson Memorial Forest more than two weeks ago. Misty McKnight, who also goes by Misty Graham and Robert Carpenter have been charged in Cambron's death.

Carpenter and McKnight were arrested in Ohio on April 24 after authorities found Cambron's vehicle there. Louisville police said the two suspects caught a ride from Cambron on April 21 at the Walmart on Outer Loop, then robbed him with a knife and ultimately killed him.

The pair was extradited from Ohio to Louisville on Monday. They faced a judge on Tuesday, showing no remorse. Both Carpenter and McKnight laughed in the courtroom, being hushed more than once.

Carpenter and McKnight are being held on a $1 million bond each. They were ordered to have no contact between each other.

They will be held at LMDC, unless they can post bond before their next court date in May.

