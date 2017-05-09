Graves County Sheriff's Department locate missing juvenile

This is a still image of the vehicle investigators believe the girl is still traveling in. (Source: Graves Co. Sheriff's Office)

A juvenile missing out of Mayfield, Kentucky has been found and officials said she called a family member and had them pick her up in Paducah, Ky.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said a deputy responded to a home on Tuesday, May 9, on the west side of the Mayfield city limits in reference to a missing juvenile.

Redmond said the missing girl, is entrusted to the care of group home. She reportedly left the home on a school bus headed for Graves County High School around 7:15 a.m.

The teen never returned from Graves County High School.

Deputies later received information that the child may have been picked up from school by an unknown person and was headed to Louisville, Ky.

Video released by the sheriff's department on May 10 shows her getting into a dark purple or maroon SUV.

