NFL player charged in connection with New Jersey shooting

ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) - A linebacker in the NFL who starred at Rutgers University has been charged in connection with a shooting in New Jersey.

A grand jury indicted Khaseem Greene for weapon possession on Tuesday in a December shooting in Elizabeth, where Greene is from.

The Kansas City Chiefs released the linebacker on Tuesday. Greene signed with the team in January. His lawyer wasn't immediately available for comment.

NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2q4jdTW ) a criminal complaint says Greene was seen on camera handing a gun to another man who fired into a crowd. His co-defendant was charged with aggravated assault, but the extent of the victim's injuries wasn't immediately known.

Greene last played a game in 2014 for the Chicago Bears, who drafted him in 2013.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.