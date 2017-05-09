Fall opening slated for Algonquin sports complex

A rendering of what the new park will look like (Source: Sherman Carter Barnhart)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - When people in the Algonquin neighborhood are asked what their community needs, the response is almost always the same.

“They need more stuff down here for the kids to do,” Aundrea Thomas said.

West Louisville native Bruce Sherrod is making that happen. Since 2013, he’s been working on getting a state of the art exercise complex, featuring a track, fitness station and soccer field built in the Algonquin neighborhood.

“The track is going to go along this fence line,” Sherrod said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ LMPD responds to shooting in Park Hill

+ Louisville teen killed in MI crash, driver who's also from Louisville charged

+ Metro Corrections closes overflow jail due to relocation of hundreds of inmates

Sherrod finally has the money after a gr ant from the Humana Foundation and several other private donors. The complex will be next to the playground across from the Park Hill Housing Complex.

So far, three people have been murdered at the housing complex this year.

“You know what they say about an idle mind, you know,” Sherrod said. “Idle mind is the Devil's playground and you know the devil is alive. There's all these idle minds around here so there's a need for it.”

Sherrod knows the value of keeping kids busy. He takes his three-year-old grandson everywhere.

“I'm glad to see him hear enjoying the park because he calls it his park,” Sherrod said. “He's gonna be a track runner.”

WATCH: Jobina Fortson's report here

Sherrod believes the sports complex will make a difference. Thomas hopes kids don't let this new resource go to waste.

“Use them,” Thomas said. “Use what they give them.”

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.