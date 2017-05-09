Stowers leads #2 Cards to 6-2 win over Vanderbilt

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - The #2 University of Louisville baseball team knocked off rival Vanderbilt Tuesday night, 6-2 to win Battle of the Barrel.

Sophomore Josh Stowers led the way with 4 RBI, including a three run homer in the bottom of the second. The Commodores answered, adding two in the top of the third but that's all the Cards would allow.

Colby Fitch would knock in Devin Hairston in the bottom of the third to keep his bat red hot. Junior pitcher Rabon Martin won his first college start to improve to 4-0 this season. The lefty allowed just one earned run and gave up just three hits in his four innings, while striking out two.

The Cards have won 12 in a row and improve to 43-6 this season. Up next is a three-game series at Clemson. Game one is Friday at 6:30 p.m.

