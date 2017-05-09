JCPS board approves raising lunch prices, will no longer permanently store meeting video

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Board of Education voted to change the language of their policy so that they will no longer have to store digital, audio, or video recordings permanently.

The specific language will change the term “indefinitely retain” in place of “permanently retain.” According to the policy change proposal, “permanent retention has a very specific meaning with regard to the archiving of digital, audio,or video recordings, and would require significant investment of time and money to adhere to the requirements established by the Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives.”

According to Jennifer Brislin, the JCPS will hold on to these records as long as possible but will also have the option of requesting to delete them to save space.

The board also voted to approve raising lunch prices. School Food Authorities, who were charging less than a weighted average of $2.85 for a paid lunch during the 2016-2017 school year are required to increase prices for 2017-2018 year as mandated by the Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010.

For Elementary students, lunch will be raised five cents and for Secondary education, lunch prices will be raised ten cents from $2.77 weighted to $2.85.

