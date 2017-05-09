Body found under San Francisco home identified as 1876 girl

(Michael Macor/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File). FILE - This Saturday, June 4, 2016, file photo shows the gravestone that will mark the new grave of a girl, found last month buried in San Francisco, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Colma, Ca...

(Michael Macor/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File)/San Francisco Chronicle via AP). FILE - In this Saturday, June 4, 2016, file photo, Theresa Carey of San Francisco drops a handful of rose petals into the grave of a girl, found last month buried in ...

(Michael Macor/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File). FILE - In this June 4, 2016, photo, the Knights of Columbus, Yerba Buena Lodge of San Francisco, stand guard as the casket, holding the body of a girl found in May 2016 and buried in San Francisco, ...

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The 19th-century body of a girl found last year inside a small metal casket under a San Francisco home has been identified.

The nonprofit Garden of Innocence project said Tuesday that the child was 2-year-old Edith Howard Cook, who died on Oct. 13, 1876.

The girl was apparently left behind when the remains of about 30,000 people originally buried in San Francisco's Odd Fellows Cemetery in the Richmond District were moved in the 1920s to Greenlawn Memorial Park in Colma.

Researchers caught a big break when they found a map of the old cemetery at a University of California, Berkeley library and matched it to the Cook's burial plot.

DNA taken from Edith's well-preserved body matches Marin County resident Peter Cook - Edith's grandnephew.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.