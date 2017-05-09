Rick Pitino plays in Masters Tournament in Florida

Coral Springs, FL (WAVE) - Rick Pitino "the coach" became Rick Pitino "the player" again on Tuesday.

The University of Louisville head basketball coach returned to the court in the Masters Basketball Association Championships in Coral Springs, Florida.

His Redbirds team included former UofL assistant and NBA star Reggie Theus.

Pitino, who will turn 65 in September, scored 9 points, hitting three second half three-pointers.

"I want to be more of a play maker and get the team shots, but we got down a lot, so I just had to throw the ball at the rim," Pitino told Miami NBC affiliate WTVJ after the game.

He said he hadn't played competitive basketball in 25 years. "At Kentucky we'd get up at 5:30 in the morning, Billy Donovan, our whole staff, and play from 5:30 to 7 a.m. From that point, 16 years in Louisville, four years in Boston, I haven't touched a ball competitively, so it's just great to play again," Pitino said.

He will be sore tomorrow.

"Some of our guys, I don't think have played basketball since they were born," Pitino said when evaluating his teams performance. "They're great guys, we're having a lot of fun."

Pitino has a home in the Miami area and is a season ticket holder for the Miami Marlins and the Miami Dolphins.

(Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.)

