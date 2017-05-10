Colbert welcomes fellow 'Daily Show' alums to 'Late Show'

NEW YORK (AP) - It was a rare TV reunion Tuesday as Stephen Colbert played host to a gang of fellow "Daily Show" alums on a special edition of CBS' "The Late Show."
Along with Jon Stewart, former longtime anchor of the Comedy Central fake newscast, Colbert welcomed Samantha Bee, John Oliver, Ed Helms and Rob Corddry, all of whom, like Colbert, sharpened their satirical skills and won fans as "Daily Show" correspondents before heading out on their own.
Colbert joked, "We haven't aged a day."
A comic sketch flashed back to spoof Colbert's departure from "The Daily Show" in 2005.
"I can't believe you're leaving right in the middle of the George W. Bush administration," Bee told him. "There's never gonna be another president this good for comedy. This guy does something ridiculous like at least ONCE every MONTH!"
"I can't believe you're leaving us," echoed Helms. "It's like Beyonce leaving Destiny's Child. We're never gonna hear from HER again."
"We're a family," said Stewart, pretending to choke up, "but I guess I'm realizing that you'll all spread your wings and leave me."
Later, during his guest spot, Stewart told Colbert, "I've been reading about you." Referring to Colbert's attention-grabbing joke last week at the expense of President Donald Trump, he said, "You have a potty mouth."
"That I do," Colbert replied. "But might I say, I learned it from you, Dad."
Growing serious, Stewart told Colbert, "The things that you say, even if they're crass, even if they in some ways are not respectful enough to the office of the presidency, can insult. But HE can injure. For the life of me, I do not understand why in this country we try and hold comedians to a standard we do not hold our leaders to."
Stewart, who left "The Daily Show" in 2015, said he misses that platform.
"The process of making the show somehow became intwined with my process of making sense of things that I didn't understand," he said, "so I miss that."
Later, Colbert gathered all of his guests to chat in a semicircle of chairs.
"This arrangement we have right now," he said, "is exactly something we would have made fun of on 'The Daily Show': It looks like a morning show."
Currently, Stewart is developing a project for HBO, where Oliver hosts "Last Week Tonight." Bee hosts "Full Frontal" on TBS. Helms scored with "The Hangover" and its sequels and "The Office." Corddry created and starred in the comedy series "Childrens Hospital."
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.More >>
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.More >>
A group of turkey hunters got a good laugh from some daring deer in central IndianaMore >>
A group of turkey hunters got a good laugh from some daring deer in central IndianaMore >>
President Donald Trump's go-it-alone foreign policy is weakening America's standing at a time of tumult in the world, Kofi Annan tells The Associated Press in a wide-ranging interviewMore >>
President Donald Trump's go-it-alone foreign policy is weakening America's standing at a time of tumult in the world, Kofi Annan tells The Associated Press in a wide-ranging interviewMore >>
The first appeals court to hear a challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban appeared unconvinced that it should ignore the Republican's repeated promises to impose a Muslim banMore >>
The first appeals court to hear a challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban appeared unconvinced that it should ignore the Republican's repeated promises to impose a Muslim banMore >>
The first appeals court to hear a challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban appeared unconvinced that it should ignore the Republican's repeated promises to impose a Muslim banMore >>
The first appeals court to hear a challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban appeared unconvinced that it should ignore the Republican's repeated promises to impose a Muslim banMore >>
The investigation into the killings of two doctors in their luxury penthouse condominium took a surprise turn Monday when prosecutors corrected earlier accounts by authorities who said the suspect opened fire on them inside the couple's apartmentMore >>
The investigation into the killings of two doctors in their luxury penthouse condominium took a surprise turn Monday when prosecutors corrected earlier accounts by authorities who said the suspect opened fire on them inside the couple's apartmentMore >>
Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates told Congress Monday she bluntly warned the Trump White House in January that its new National Security Adviser Michael Flynn "essentially could be blackmailed" by the RussiansMore >>
Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates told Congress Monday she bluntly warned the Trump White House in January that its new National Security Adviser Michael Flynn "essentially could be blackmailed" by the RussiansMore >>
Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates told Congress Monday she bluntly warned the Trump White House in January that its new National Security Adviser Michael Flynn "essentially could be blackmailed" by the RussiansMore >>
Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates told Congress Monday she bluntly warned the Trump White House in January that its new National Security Adviser Michael Flynn "essentially could be blackmailed" by the RussiansMore >>
Former officials say President Barack Obama warned Donald Trump against hiring Michael Flynn as national security adviser during an Oval Office meeting in the days after the 2016 electionMore >>
Former officials say President Barack Obama warned Donald Trump against hiring Michael Flynn as national security adviser during an Oval Office meeting in the days after the 2016 electionMore >>
Former officials say President Barack Obama warned Donald Trump against hiring Michael Flynn as national security adviser during an Oval Office meeting in the days after the 2016 electionMore >>
Former officials say President Barack Obama warned Donald Trump against hiring Michael Flynn as national security adviser during an Oval Office meeting in the days after the 2016 electionMore >>
Former President Barack Obama calling on members of Congress to show courage in the debate over the future of health care in America.More >>
Former President Barack Obama calling on members of Congress to show courage in the debate over the future of health care in America.More >>