Latest Indiana sports

COLTS-MANNING-RETIRED NUMBER

Manning's number to be retired during fall ceremony in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Peyton Manning will become the first Indianapolis Colts player to have his jersey retired during a two-day celebration of his career this fall.

The weekend begins with the unveiling of Manning's statue outside Lucas Oil Stadium on Oct. 7, and concludes the following day when he is inducted into the team's Ring of Honor and becomes the seventh player in franchise history with a retired number.

Team owner Jim Irsay issued a statement Tuesday saying Manning would always be a Colt. Manning says he is "humbled" and "grateful" for the honors.

He spent his first 13 seasons in Indy, where he won four MVP Awards and his first Super Bowl title. Manning retired after winning another championship with the Denver Broncos.

INDYCAR-INDY GP PACE CAR

Colts career sacks leader ready to crank up pace at Indy GP

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indianapolis Colts career sacks leader Robert Mathis will crank up the horsepower Saturday as the IndyCar Grand Prix's pace car driver.

Organizers made the announcement Tuesday.

The six-time Pro Bowler and 2013 NFL sacks champion announced his retirement at the end of last season. He finished his career with a franchise record 123 sacks and one Super Bowl ring.

Mathis has been a fixture in the Indianapolis community for more than a decade and still attends Indiana Pacers games. And Mathis, Roy Hibbert and Paul George have teamed up to host an annual softball game that raises money for the Indiana Children's Wish Fund.

Mathis calls the pace car duty a "bucket list" opportunity.

Practice begins Thursday. Qualifying is set for Friday.

FEVER-STARS TRADE

Indiana Fever pick up guard in trade with San Antonio Stars

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana Fever have traded a third-round pick in the 2018 WNBA draft to the San Antonio Stars for Jazmon Gwathmey.

Last year, Minnesota selected the 6-foot-2 guard with the 14th overall pick in the WNBA draft and then traded her to San Antonio.

As a rookie, she played in 22 games, started 10 and averaged 3.3 points. Gwathmey spent the winter playing in Australia where she averaged 8.2 points and 4.5 rebounds.

She was named the 2016 Colonial Athletic Association player of the year and won the conference tournament's most outstanding player award three times.

Indiana must finalize its roster by Friday afternoon. The Fever open the season Sunday at Seattle.

OBIT-PACERS-IRVINE

Former NBA head coach George Irvine dies at age 69

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana Pacers say former NBA coach George Irvine has died. He was 69 and had been battling cancer.

The Pacers announced the death Tuesday after speaking with Irvine's family.

He became Indiana's head coach in 1984 after three seasons as an assistant with the team. He went 48-116 in two seasons and later returned as the Pacers interim coach in 1988-89. Irvine got a second chance with Detroit in 1999-2000 and stuck around for one more season. The Washington state native finished his head coaching career with a record of 100-190.

Irvine also served as an assistant with the Pacers, Pistons, Golden State, Denver and the Virginia Squires in the defunct ABA. The Seattle Supersonics took him in the eighth round of the 1970 draft.

INDIANA-BLACKMON

Blackmon becomes 3rd player from Indiana to stay in draft

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Indiana guard James Blackmon Jr. has hired an agent and will not return to school for his senior season.

Blackmon made the announcement Monday on his Twitter account, thanking fans for their support.

As a junior last season, he averaged 17.0 points, led the Big Ten in 3-pointers made per game (3.0) and was a third-team all-conference selection.

Blackmon becomes the third underclassmen to leave the Hoosiers since new coach Archie Miller was hired in March. Forward OG Anunoby and center Thomas Bryant, both sophomores, also have hired agents and will stay in the draft.

VALPARAISO-MISSOURI VALLEY

Missouri Valley Conference invites Valpo to join the league

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) - The Missouri Valley Conference has invited Valparaiso to join the league, replacing Wichita State.

The league Tuesday that its nine members voted unanimously to extend an invite to the Crusaders, who currently play in the Horizon League, effective on July 1. The Valley said it have no further comment on the move pending the negotiation of terms.

The Valley, once among the nation's top mid-major programs, has been stung in recent years by the loss of two top men's basketball programs. Creighton bolted for the Big East and the Shockers, who've been upset about the NCAA Tournament seeds of late, left for the American Athletic earlier this year.

