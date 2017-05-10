Paducah woman arrested on DUI after crash in McCracken Co., KY

A Paducah, Kentucky woman was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle DUI crash in McCracken County, Kentucky on Wednesday, May 10.

Deputies were dispatched early Wednesday to 8635 Old Mayfield Road after receiving a report of a single vehicle collision.

Authorities were able to determine that Melissa Miniard, 39, of Paducah was driving northbound on Old Mayfield Road when she failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, causing her to hit a culvert, a utility pole and a tree before coming to a final rest.

It was also determined that Miniard was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Miniard was taken to Lourdes Hospital via Mercy Regional EMS for treatment of minor injuries.

Miniard was cited to court for the following charges:

Operating a motor vehicle under the influence 1st offense (aggravated circumstances)

No registration plate

No registration receipt

License to be in possession

Failure of owner to maintain required insurance

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.