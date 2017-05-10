Bank adds 1,200 North Carolina jobs stalled by anti-LGBT law

A portion of an underground tunnel containing rail cars that are filled with radioactive waste collapsed at a sprawling storage facility in a remote area of Washington state.More >>
Nearly 40 years after he created the multi-color symbol of the LGBT movement, Gilbert Baker died Friday at the age of 65.More >>
A federal appeals court in Richmond sided with a Virginia transgender student and overturned a ruling barring him from using the boys' restroom because he was born as a female.More >>
The final vote is still pending, but the Texas State Senate tentatively approved the controversial 'Bathroom Bill' in a 21 to 10 vote on Tuesday.More >>
The ACLU of Texas and non-profit Legacy Community Health worked with Academy Award-nominated director Richard Linklater to create an ad that criticizes the proposed Texas transgender bathroom bill.More >>
Following the mass shooting at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando where 50 people were killed and 53 were injured, the Orlando Police Department was placed at the center of a devastating scene - and the department's leader is expressing his gratitude.More >>
A Fort Benning solider is mourning the loss of her brother who died in the horrific Orlando massacre. Eddie Justice, along with 48 others, are remembered for their lives, the lives they touched, and the ones they leave behind.More >>
Prom is supposed to be the night every senior looks forward to, but those dreams were canceled the moment Central Heights High School administrators decided the liability wasn’t worth the risk of planning the off-campus dance.More >>
An executive order intended to protect the rights of members in the LGBT community, which was issued by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, has been tossed out after a judge's ruling.More >>
