Mother's Day by the numbers

(RNN) - Mother’s Day spending is expected to reach $23.6 billion this year, an average of $186.39 per person, according to a survey by the National Retail Federation.

In 2016, people planned to spend $21.4 billion on the holiday.

This year, 63.9 percent of gifts purchased for mothers will go to moms while 23.3 percent of them go to wives.

Cumulatively, people will spend the most on jewelry, with an estimated $5 billion to be spent this year, followed by $4.2 billion on special outings such as dinner or brunch and $2.6 billion on flowers.

Let’s pay tribute to our moms this year.

If mothers were paid for all the tasks they performed, they would earn $67,619, insure.com said.

President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Mother's Day a national holiday in 1914. It was originally created by Anna Jarvis in 1908.

Many countries celebrate Mother’s Day on different dates. For example, several countries, such as France, celebrate on the last Sunday of May or first Sunday of June.

