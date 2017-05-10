Pekin teen suffers life-threatening injury when shot by another boy

When people in the Algonquin neighborhood are asked what their community needs. The response is almost always the same. “They need more stuff down here for the kids to do,” Aundrea Thomas said.More >>
The shooter, a male teen from the Pekin area, was taken into custody and transported to the Jackson County Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of juvenile delinquency.More >>
The Jefferson County Board of Education voted to change the language of their policy so that they will no longer have to store digital, audio, or video recordings permanently.More >>
Rick Pitino "the coach" became Rick Pitino "the player" again on Tuesday.More >>
