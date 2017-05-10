Pekin teen suffers life-threatening injury when shot by another boy

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A 16-year-old Pekin, Indiana boy was shot Tuesday afternoon by another juvenile.



Indiana State Police said John Levi Bird and the other teen were in a barn in the 10800 block of Honey Run Road near Pekin. The second boy picked up a weapon that was located inside the barn and pulled the trigger, which fired while it was pointed at Bird, police said.

Bird was taken by personal vehicle to St. Vincent Hospital in Salem. He later was transported by helicopter to University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooter, a male teen from the Pekin area, was taken into custody and transported to the Jackson County Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of juvenile delinquency.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

