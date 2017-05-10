$1M Mega Millions ticket wins in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Make room for another Louisvillian on Millionaire's Row at next year's Kentucky Derby.

A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in Louisville before Tuesday night's drawing.

The winner has not come forward yet.

He or she matched the first five numbers but not the Mega Ball.

The outlet that sold it -- also yet to be determined -- will get a $10,000 check as well.

