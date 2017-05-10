$1M Mega Millions ticket wins in Louisville - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

BREAKING

$1M Mega Millions ticket wins in Louisville

By John P. Wise, Director of Digital Media
Connect

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Make room for another Louisvillian on Millionaire's Row at next year's Kentucky Derby.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
News & Weather apps

A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in Louisville before Tuesday night's drawing.

The winner has not come forward yet.

He or she matched the first five numbers but not the Mega Ball.

The outlet that sold it -- also yet to be determined -- will get a $10,000 check as well.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly