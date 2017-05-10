Rapper Travis Scott designs special shirts for Rockets fans

(AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File). FILE - In this April 5, 2017, file photo, rap artist Travis Scott, center, reacts during an NBA basketball game between the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets in Houston. Scott and the Rockets will have a special treat fo...

By KRISTIE RIEKENAP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) - Travis Scott and the Houston Rockets will have a special treat for fans attending Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against San Antonio on Thursday night.

Everyone will receive exclusive t-shirts designed in collaboration between the Houston rapper and the Rockets.

The red t-shirts feature a white Rockets logo above the team's playoff slogan "Run As One" in Scott's handwriting. These could end up being a nice collectable with the words "Curated By Travis Scott" and the game information printed on the shirt's left side. The left sleeve will have the words "Cactus Jack," a shout out to Scott's new record label.

The Houston native, who spent time as a ball boy for the Rockets in high school, is a huge fan of the team and has attended several games this season. He was there when Houston clinched its first-round playoff series against Oklahoma City, sitting courtside alongside reality star Kylie Jenner.

He'll be at the Toyota Center on Thursday to hype up the crowd before tipoff. The rapper known for hits such as "Antidote," ''Goosebumps" and "Pick up the Phone" plans to catch the first half before dashing across downtown Houston to headline his sold-out concert.

The team distributes t-shirts before each playoff game, but this is the first time the Rockets paired with a celebrity to create one.

Houston needs a win to avoid elimination and force a Game 7 in San Antonio after losing in overtime Tuesday night to put the Spurs up 3-2.

