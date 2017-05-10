US offers $10 million reward for Syria rebel leader

By MATTHEW LEEAP Diplomatic Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information about the whereabouts of the military leader of Syria's al-Qaida affiliated Nusra Front.

The State Department says the reward will be paid for information "leading to the identification or location" of Abu Mohammed al-Golani. The offer is the first under the department's "Rewards for Justice Program" for a Nusra Front leader. In a statement, the department said that the group under Golani's leadership had committed numerous attacks in Syria, including many against civilians, since 2013.

Golani has been identified by the U.S. as a "specially designated global terrorist" since 2013 and subject to U.S. and international sanctions, including an asset freeze and travel ban.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.