KY auditor finds 15 problems with Union Co. Fiscal Court

Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon has released the audit report of the Union County Fiscal Court for the fiscal year ending in June 30, 2015.

In the report, Harmon commented on 15 issues, among those were:

The fiscal court lacks segregation of duties over cash receipts, disbursements, transaction posting, and bank reconciliations.

Internal controls over disbursements and credit cards were weak.

The fiscal court failed to follow proper purchasing procedures for small contracts and purchases.

The fiscal court failed to maintain adequate internal controls over capital asset record maintenance.

[CLICK HERE to read the full audit report]

As we reported in back in January 2015, a large amount of stolen equipment, recovered when a theft ring was broken up in Vanderburgh County, had, at one time, been sold to the Union County Fiscal Court.

When 14 News originally reported on that story, Union County officials told us the stolen equipment was able to fall through their cracks because, in Kentucky, licensing equipment isn't required and, although the stolen items didn't come with titles, nothing seemed odd when filing the transactions.

Paige Hagan is working on this story and she'll have more tonight on 14 News.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.