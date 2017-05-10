NCAA report shows athletes still breaking academic records

By MICHAEL MAROTAP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - College athletes continue to produce record scores in the classroom.

The NCAA's most recent Academic Progress Report shows the four-year average in Division I was 981, two points higher than last year. Scores are calculated by giving each player on each team one point per semester for remaining academically eligible and another point each semester if they remain in school or graduate. A perfect score is 1,000.

This year's numbers cover the 2012-16 academic years. It's the 12th consecutive record-breaking score.

Teams that consistently fall below 930 can face penalties, including postseason ineligibility. Of the 17 teams ineligible to participate in NCAA Tournaments next year, 15 come from historically black colleges and universities.

Details for each team can be found online at https://web3.ncaa.org/aprsearch/aprawards and https://web3.ncaa.org/aprsearch/aprsearch

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.