29 Years Later: Bond between Carroll County bus crash victim, his nurse, still going strong

The charred remains of the church bus belonging to Radcliff Assembly of God.

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) - There are 27 reasons why May 14th, 1988, can never be forgotten.

It will be 29 years ago on Sunday that the Carroll County bus crash changed WAVE Country. Twenty-seven people died in the crash, 24 of whom were just kids. Another 34 people were injured. The accident happened when a drunk driver slammed head-on into the school bus along Interstate 71 in Carroll County. The bus was carrying a church group on its way back from Kings Island.

For one of the victims who survived, part of who he is now is because of the person who was by his side.

"I was sitting six seats behind the driver," said Quinton Higgins, who was just 15 years old at the time. "Going along just fine, most of us asleep. All of a sudden you feel a hit. Pitch black you can't see. All of a sudden you look to the front and the glow of the fire from underneath the front of the bus. Within nine seconds, we felt the heat come on the bus. Panic set in and we start pushing and screaming and fighting to get off. You don't know what it's like to be 15 and know the feeling of death."

There were 67 people trying to get out of a burning bus with one exit.

"When I passed out I ended up laying on the floor and putting my hands across my face," Higgins said. "This is why they say I didn't get any burns on my face. My hands took the brunt of it, my hands and arms."

Higgins was pulled from the burning bus by a truck driver. He was rushed by ambulance to Carrollton Hospital but, doctors and nurses were overwhelmed by the huge number of patients. So Higgins ended up at Norton Children's Hospital. There were a lot of nurses there but one in particular had an impact on him.

"She would come in with a smile and light the room up," Higgins said, adding that he has always held on to a photo of her. "This is the original photo of me and Judy in 1988."

He couldn't wait to give it to Judy Eberenz. She was 27 when she was a nurse at Norton Children's Hospital. She said she remembers that day vividly.

"The sights and smells were overpowering," Eberenz said. "The sounds of people crying, people giving orders, kids whisking off to surgery. But, I can remember the smell. The smell of flesh."

Eberenz became Higgins' primary nurse.

"We just hit it off right off the bat," Eberenz said.

The shy 15-year-old found some comfort when he was in so much pain.

"Scrubbing of burns is not a fun thing to do," Eberenz said.

"Coming in, she'd sing songs to me, talk to me but, really just smiling all the time," Higgins said.

"I would bust in and say good morning sunshine, we are going to have a great day today," Eberenz said.

"She was always joyful and no matter how we felt, she said you aren't going down today," Higgins said.

"I just kept thinking if I can take his mind off of it for just a couple of seconds, than I've done my job for the day," Eberenz said.

Higgins' stay in the hospital was longer than any 15-year-old should have to endure.

"Those six weeks went very quickly, and then it was almost scary as when he came ... was when they left," Eberenz said.

Patients and caregivers often lose touch. Eberenz said she would think about Higgins over the years and Higgins always held on to the photo of the two. They recently reconnected on Facebook and to see each other face to face nearly 29 years later.

"This adult man you see today is actually this 15-year-old boy," Higgins said. "I can see her today and just remember that is one person that I really believe made a difference in my life," Higgins said.

Higgins chose a career path that most wouldn't expect.

"I love being a bus driver, I love dealing with the kids," Higgins said.

The crash became a catalyst for widespread safety and design changes to school buses.

Higgins also teaches kids about the dangers of drinking and driving with an educational bus that he bought.

"He loves kids," Eberenz said. "He wants to take that opportunity that he has with them on that bus to teach them and mentor them."

As Higgins drives his bus, the scars on his hands are a constant reminder of what he lived through and he will never forget the people who held his hand.

"Huge part of my healing," Higgins said.

As for Eberenz, she's now a clinical educator at Norton Children's Hospital. She teaches new grads and new hires about nursing.

Higgins and Eberenz plan on staying in touch.

