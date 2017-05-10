Crosby Middle schooler is eighth student added to bullying lawsuit

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Another student will be added to an existing lawsuit against Jefferson County Public Schools because of bullying.



Dagen and Charlotte's Hudson said their daughter, who attended Crosby Middle School for seventh grade, has been physically and sexually assaulted three times, according to their attorney Teddy Gordon.



This will be the eighth student involved in one particular lawsuit with the same law firm, centered around bullying, according to Gordon.



A cell phone video revealed the girl being beaten by another student in the school's gymnasium.



"Without warning, without provocation, starts to beat the living hell out of her," Gordon said.

This assault happened in April, the other two happened in August and September of 2016, according to Gordon.



At the end of it all, the girl's mother, Charlotte Hudson, said her daughter's head has been slammed against concrete walls and wooden desks. The assault was so bad that a concussion sent her to the emergency room, according to Hudson.



"She's working really hard to bring her grades back up, but she's devastated," Hudson said. "She's devastated, but most of all humiliated, physically hurt and emotionally damaged for life," she said.



One threat was not only verbal but written too. Hudson called the bully hotline and said she's also contacted the school's principal and head of security. Even then, the girl's mother said she didn't get anywhere.



"We spoke to them multiple times about multiple children and multiple threats, but our voices are not heard," Hudson said. "Our children are not safe."



To date, Gordon said his law firm has nearly 30 active cases against JCPS because of bullying. Most of the cases involved Crosby, Noe and Thomas Jefferson Middle School, according to Gordon. He called Crosby Middle School the worst.



"It's martial law there," Gordon said. "We need police presence there because I guarantee the next case I'm going to get from there is a wrongful death case, there is not A doubt in my mind," he said.



This complaint will be amended to an existing lawsuit against JCPS. Gordon plans to file the complaint by mid-May.



The student's name is not being released because she is a minor.



