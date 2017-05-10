11 abandoned cats found in boxes outside Kentucky Humane Society

The cats were found in a sealed box, but KHS says they all appear healthy. (Source: Kentucky Humane Society)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A total of 11 cats were found outside of the Kentucky Humane Society's main facility Monday afternoon.



Two adult cats and nine kittens were found inside two separate boxes, according to the Kentucky Humane Society website.

KHS said whoever left the boxes attempted to poke holes in the plastic containers inside, but none of the holes actually penetrated through. This left the animals with no airflow, but employees said they all appear to be healthy.



KHS is looking to combat future pet abandonment in a number of ways, including their free Pet Help Line. They can be reached at 502-509-4PET.

